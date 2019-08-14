UrduPoint.com
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Wed 14th August 2019 | 08:00 PM

Iran to Start Exporting Oil Via Goreh-Jask Pipeline Starting March 2021 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2019) Iran will begin exporting oil south along its Persian Gulf coast toward the Strait of Hormuz as soon as it completes the Goreh-Jask crude oil pipeline in March 2021, local media reported on Wednesday, citing Petroleum Engineering and Development Company CEO Touraj Dehghani.

The Goreh-Jask pipeline will run along a land route of about 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) and be able to transport about one million barrels of oil per day. According to Dehghani, once the pipeline is completed, Iran will be able to switch from moving oil by water to exporting by land, the Mehr news agency said.

Dehghani added that Iran intended to set up several tanks in the Jask region with a total capacity of 20 million barrels to back oil exports from the regional oil terminal.

The situation in the Strait of Hormuz has recently escalated as several oil tankers have been attacked there since May. The United States and its allies have blamed Iran for the incidents, while Tehran has denied its involvement. The tensions have prompted Washington to begin building up its military presence in the region.

