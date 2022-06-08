UrduPoint.com

Iranian Consul General, FPCCI Discuss Bilateral Trade

Umer Jamshaid Published June 08, 2022 | 09:32 PM

Iranian Consul General, FPCCI discuss bilateral trade

Over the time, trade and economic relations will further be strengthened between Pakistan and Iran, and cooperation between the business communities of both the neighboring countries needs to be enhanced

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Over the time, trade and economic relations will further be strengthened between Pakistan and Iran, and cooperation between the business communities of both the neighboring countries needs to be enhanced.

Consul General of Iran, Mohammad Reza Nazeri expressed these views in a meeting with Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Regional Chairman Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi and FPCCI members here at FPCCI Regional Office on Wednesday.

On this occasion, Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi said that the barter trade between the two countries is essential. He suggested that Pak-Iran business exhibitions should be organized to promote bilateral trade besides taking positive and immediate steps in this direction.

Nadeem Qureshi assured that FPCCI would play a vital role in resolving the business community's problems between the two countries. He added that banking channels between the two countries must also be required to promote trade.

Riffat Malik, Vice President FPCCI, Muhammad Ali Mian, Coordinator, Pakistan Trade and Investment Counselor in Turkey Nouman Aslam, Trade & Investment Counselor for Iran, Aamir Hussain, Minister of Trade and Investment in Afghanistan Syed Kausar Ali Zaidi, Najamul Hasan Java, Sohail Lashari and other members also made their suggestions for promoting bilateral trade.

More Stories From Business

