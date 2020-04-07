Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zangeneh said Tuesday he had spoken to Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak ahead of the OPEC+ meeting scheduled for Thursday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zangeneh said Tuesday he had spoken to Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak ahead of the OPEC+ meeting scheduled for Thursday.

"Spoke to the chair of the OPEC conference the esteemed minister of Algeria, yesterday spoke to ministers from Russia and Kuwait about the decision-making process at the upcoming OPEC+ meeting on the oil market stabilization," Zangeneh said on Twitter.

According to the minister, the need for other oil-producing countries, including Canada and the United States, to join the effort to stabilize the market was mentioned during these talks.