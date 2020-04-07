UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iranian Oil Minister Says Spoke To Russia's Novak Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 10:22 PM

Iranian Oil Minister Says Spoke to Russia's Novak Ahead of OPEC+ Meeting

Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zangeneh said Tuesday he had spoken to Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak ahead of the OPEC+ meeting scheduled for Thursday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zangeneh said Tuesday he had spoken to Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak ahead of the OPEC+ meeting scheduled for Thursday.

"Spoke to the chair of the OPEC conference the esteemed minister of Algeria, yesterday spoke to ministers from Russia and Kuwait about the decision-making process at the upcoming OPEC+ meeting on the oil market stabilization," Zangeneh said on Twitter.

According to the minister, the need for other oil-producing countries, including Canada and the United States, to join the effort to stabilize the market was mentioned during these talks.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Canada Twitter Kuwait Oil Algeria United States Market From

Recent Stories

UAE Cabinet approves formation of ‘Supreme Natio ..

41 minutes ago

DHA expands its medicine home delivery service to ..

41 minutes ago

Trump Accuses WHO of Being 'China-Centric,' Says W ..

1 second ago

UK registers daily record of 786 coronavirus death ..

4 minutes ago

Ample stock of commodities available with USC: Aa ..

4 minutes ago

Shari 'ah Academy offers 1st online Law Orientatio ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.