UrduPoint.com

Iraq Aims To Increase Oil Exports To 3.6Mln Bpd In 2023 - State Oil Company

Sumaira FH Published November 30, 2022 | 05:20 AM

Iraq Aims to Increase Oil Exports to 3.6Mln Bpd in 2023 - State Oil Company

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) Iraq is planning to increase oil exports from 3.35 million barrels per day to 3.6 million barrels per day in the second half of 2023, Saadoun Mohsen, Iraq's delegate at OPEC and a senior official at the State Oil Marketing Company (SOMO), said on Tuesday.

"Iraq is planning to increase oil exports by 250,000 barrels per day in the second half of next year - from the current 3,350,000 barrels per day to 3.6 million," the Iraqi news Agency quoted Mohsen as saying.

The official added that Iraq had developed several projects which would allow for a further increase in oil exports to 5.5 million barrels per day.

In May 2022, Iraq's revenue from oil exports hit a 50-year record and amounted to $11.477 billion. From May through September, Baghdad's monthly revenue figures gradually fell to $8.8 billion, with exports amounting to 98.7 million barrels. In October, income from oil exports rose to some $9.26 billion.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Iraq Company Oil Baghdad May September October From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Wales v England World Cup starting line-ups

Wales v England World Cup starting line-ups

4 hours ago
 Court awards life imprisonment to accused

Court awards life imprisonment to accused

4 hours ago
 Carter-Vickers in for USA against Iran

Carter-Vickers in for USA against Iran

4 hours ago
 White House announces int'l 'Summit for Democracy' ..

White House announces int'l 'Summit for Democracy' in March

4 hours ago
 Netherlands see off sorry Qatar to reach World Cup ..

Netherlands see off sorry Qatar to reach World Cup last 16

4 hours ago
 Trade tensions overshadow Macron's showy White Hou ..

Trade tensions overshadow Macron's showy White House visit

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.