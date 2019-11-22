UrduPoint.com
Iraq, Jordan Agree To Continue Oil Pipeline Project Amid Unstable Situation In Region

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 39 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 01:50 PM

Iraq, Jordan Agree to Continue Oil Pipeline Project Amid Unstable Situation in Region

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2019) Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi has discussed with his Jordanian counterpart, Omar Razzaz, the continuation of the strategic partnership on oil pipeline building amid the nation-wide anti-government protests in Iraq, Mahdi's press office said.

In July, Jordanian Energy Minister Hala Zawati and Iraqi Oil Minister Thamir Ghadhban held talks on the construction of a pipeline that will carry oil from Iraq's main port of Basra to Jordan's coastal city of Aqaba. The Iraqi government has been searching for ways to diversify its shipping routes and revenue sources after years of tensions and instability.

"Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi has received a phone call from Prime Minister of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Mr. Omar Razzaz. ... The two parties agreed to continue efforts regarding the strategic oil pipeline and implement all the agreements, which were signed during the recent period," the press office said on Thursday.

According to the statement, the two countries expressed their common understanding of the ongoing events in the region and also confirmed their unity in the face of challenges "that both countries were going through."

The agreement comes amid escalating protests in Iraq, which began in early October and involve demands for the government's resignation, as well as economic reforms, better living conditions and an end to corruption. In the early hours of Friday, Iraq's High Commission for Human Rights said that the demonstrations had resulted in nine casualties and 135 people injured in less than a week. In November, 66 Iraqi officers were put on trial for the excessive use of force against those rallying.

