Punjab Job Center Helping In Enhancing Skilled Human Resource: Dr Sajjad Arshad

Sumaira FH Published May 07, 2024 | 07:38 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Punjab Job Centre is not only providing employment to the unemployed youth but also playing a key role in enhancing national production by ensuring skilled human resource to the concerned industries and sectors, said Dr Sajjad Arshad Acting President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

Addressing an awareness session organized by Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) on establishment of job centers in Punjab province, he appreciated this free facility and thanked Senior Program Manager PITB Shamsul islam and said, "We must collaborate to further improve this facility."

Senior Program Manager PITB Shamsul Islam said that the facility of job portal is hundred percent free and employers and employees could upload their demand on it. He said that the employers have been provided additional facilities to filter out unnecessary data and have access to only required human resources.

“They could also shortlist candidates as per their conditions by indicating domicile, age, education, skill and relevant experience etc.

”, he said and added that 19 out of 20 chambers of commerce in Punjab have been linked with this portal.

He said that 69,466 employers and 4.5 lac applicants have so far been registered on this portal. He said that employees and employers from major cities of Lahore, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Gujranwala and Gujrat are getting maximum benefit from this portal.

“The data also indicate that people from South Punjab are migrating to these cities in large numbers which have further complicated the problems of urbanization in these cities”, he added.

Dr Habib Aslam Gaba, Mirza Muhammad Aslam, Mian Muhammad Tayyab, Haji Abdul Rauf, Bilal Qadoos Manj, Faisal Rehman, Rahim Sarwar and Osama Mahmood took part in the question-answer session.

Later Vice President FCCI Hajji Muhammad Aslam Bhalli offered vote of thanks while Acting President Dr Sajjad Arshad presented FCCI shield to Senior Program Manager PITB Shamsul Islam.

