UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ireland's Paschal Donohoe Voted New Head Of The Eurogroup

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 11:50 PM

Ireland's Paschal Donohoe voted new head of the Eurogroup

Brussels, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Irish finance minister Paschal Donohoe was picked as the new president of the Eurogroup on Thursday, which brings together the eurozone finance ministers who help guide European economic policy.

"Congratulations to the new Eurogroup President," tweeted the outgoing head Mario Centeno, the finance minister from Portugal. Donohoe beat out favourite Nadia Calvino of Spain as well as Luxembourg's Pierre Gramegna.

arp/jh

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Guide Luxembourg Pierre Ireland Spain Portugal From

Recent Stories

UAE creates opportunities for its citizens: Sarah ..

2 hours ago

Mansour bin Mohammed visits Dubai Field Hospital a ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Presidential Affairs mourns death of A ..

3 hours ago

ACTVET celebrates graduation of 145 applied techno ..

3 hours ago

Lahore High Court seeks name for formation of comm ..

4 minutes ago

Schools in Punjab to reopen on Sept 15; administra ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.