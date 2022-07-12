Israel, Italy Hold Talks on Defense Industry Cooperation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) The director generals of the Israeli and Italian defense ministries met in Rome this week for talks designed to bolster defense industry cooperation between the two countries, the Israeli ministry said Tuesday.

"The meetings focused on cooperation in the fields of procurement, military equipment, broadening research and development processes, strengthening industrial cooperation between countries, and promoting key procurement initiatives," it said on social media.

Israeli director general Amir Eshel met with Italy's Luciano Portolano as well as with Chief of the Defense Staff of Italy, Giuseppe Cavo Dragone. The meetings took place on Monday.