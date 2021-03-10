UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy's Eni Announces Discovery Of New Oil Deposit In Barents Sea Off Norway

Umer Jamshaid 39 seconds ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 05:31 PM

Italy's Eni Announces Discovery of New Oil Deposit in Barents Sea Off Norway

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) Italian oil giant Eni announced Wednesday that its Norway subsidiary Var Energi had discovered new oil deposits in the Barents Sea

"Eni through Var Energi, jointly owned by Eni (69.85%) and by HitecVision (30.15%) announces a new oil discovery in production licence PL532 in the Barents Sea by drilling the exploration well 7220/7-4 on the Isflak exploration prospect. Var Energi AS holds a 30% stake in the licence, while Equinor Energy (which is the Operator) holds 50% and Petoro AS 20%," the company said in a statement.

The discovery is estimated to contain between 65-100 million barrels of oil equivalent.

"The well is located about 10 km [6.2 miles] southwest of the Skrugard discovery and 230 km [142.9 miles] northwest of Hammerfest in a water depth of 349 m [1145 feet] and was drilled with the semisubmersible drilling rig Transocean Enabler," the company mentioned.

According to Eni, the discovery confirms the effectiveness of Var Energi's exploration strategy in the region.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Water Norway Company Oil Hammerfest Million

Recent Stories

42,650 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

17 minutes ago

First Board chairpersons to meet PCB on Saturday

28 minutes ago

NdcTech & PTCL collaborate to offer Banking Servic ..

31 minutes ago

Expo, UN galvanise change-makers to act on Sustain ..

32 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs virtual meeting of Educa ..

47 minutes ago

Universities asked to utilize public funds stringe ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.