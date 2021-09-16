(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO, Sept. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2021 ) :Good exports in Japan saw a 26.2-percent expansion in August from the previous year, keeping to recover rapidly from the initial influence of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, government statistics showed Thursday.

A preliminary report by the finance ministry showed that exports gained for the sixth consecutive month to 6.61 trillion Yen (60 billion U.S.

Dollars), thanks to active exports of steel to the European market and semiconductor-producing equipment to some Asian nations.

Compared with the same period last year, the growth in exports topped 20 percent for the fifth successive month rebounding from a plunge of 14.8 percent in August last year when Japan remained affected by the decline in global demand for automobiles and other commodities.

Exports increased 7.6 percent from August two years ago before the virus epidemic broke out, which reflected strong demand, the ministry said.