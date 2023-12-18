Open Menu

Japan's Nippon Steel To Buy US Steel For $14.1 Bn: Firms

Umer Jamshaid Published December 18, 2023 | 10:04 PM

Japan's Nippon Steel to buy US Steel for $14.1 bn: firms

Japan's Nippon Steel has agreed to buy US Steel Corp for $14.1 billion, the companies announced on Monday, months after the steelmaker rejected an offer from its main US rival

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) Japan's Nippon Steel has agreed to buy US Steel Corp for $14.1 billion, the companies announced on Monday, months after the steelmaker rejected an offer from its main US rival.

The leading Japanese steelmaker will acquire US Steel in an all-cash deal at $55 per share, a 40 percent premium above its closing price on December 15, representing an equity value of about $14.1 billion, the companies said in a statement.

Nippon will also assume the US firm's debt, taking the total deal to $14.9 billion.

US Steel launched a strategic review in August after receiving several unsolicited offers for a partial or total takeover.

It rejected an offer from its main US competitor Cleveland-Cliffs, which valued the merger at around $10 billion.

The steelworkers' union USW had indicated it supported the deal put forward by Cleveland-Cliffs.

The acquisition will significantly expand Nippon's current production in the United States.

"As a result of NSC's acquisition of US Steel, its expected total annual crude steel capacity will reach 86 million tonnes -- accelerating progress towards NSC's strategic goal of 100 million tonnes of global crude steel capacity annually," the statement said.

"We are excited that this transaction brings together two companies with world-leading technologies and manufacturing capabilities, demonstrating our mission to serve customers worldwide, as well as our commitment to building a more environmentally friendly society through the decarbonisation of steel," Nippon Steel president Eiji Hashimoto said.

The deal honours all agreements between US Steel and the USW union, the firms said.

"Today's announcement also benefits the United States -- ensuring a competitive, domestic steel industry, while strengthening our presence globally. Our shared decarbonisation focus is expected to enhance and accelerate our ability to provide customers with innovative steel solutions to meet sustainability goals," US Steel president and CEO David Burritt said.

US Steel's appeal, according to analysts and industry insiders, stems from the fact it is about to complete a costly investment plan, including the installation of electric arc furnaces instead of coal-fired blast furnaces, to reduce its carbon footprint.

Both boards of directors have unanimously approved the deal, which is subject to approval by US Steel's shareholders, the firms said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

David Buy Progress Price Japan United States August December All From Industry Share Billion Million

Recent Stories

PPP to speed up development process in Balochistan ..

PPP to speed up development process in Balochistan after winning elections: Zard ..

5 minutes ago
 KP task force decides to launch digital skill prog ..

KP task force decides to launch digital skill program

5 minutes ago
 ECP asks special seats aspirants to get nomination ..

ECP asks special seats aspirants to get nomination papers

5 minutes ago
 Yemen rebels claim attack on Norway-owned ship in ..

Yemen rebels claim attack on Norway-owned ship in Red Sea

14 minutes ago
 Nutritionist calls for consuming more dry fruits i ..

Nutritionist calls for consuming more dry fruits in winter to counter cold

14 minutes ago
 Football: UEFA Champions League last-16 draw

Football: UEFA Champions League last-16 draw

14 minutes ago
Judges of superior AJK judiciary calls on AJK Pres ..

Judges of superior AJK judiciary calls on AJK President

14 minutes ago
 ECP reveals updated voters’ registration statist ..

ECP reveals updated voters’ registration statistics

14 minutes ago
 Police arrest suspected robber in injured conditio ..

Police arrest suspected robber in injured condition in encounter

22 minutes ago
 Boy sentenced for molesting his friend

Boy sentenced for molesting his friend

22 minutes ago
 Meeting of newly appointed KTH BoG members held

Meeting of newly appointed KTH BoG members held

22 minutes ago
 Norwegian ship hit by 'unidentified object' in Red ..

Norwegian ship hit by 'unidentified object' in Red Sea

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Business