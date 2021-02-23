ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Jammu and Kashmir National Front (NF) Tuesday reiterated its full support to All Parties Hurriyat Conference's (APHC) call for shutdown on Modi's visit to Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The JKNF in a statement issued here appealed the people of Kashmir to observe complete shutdown on the occasion as a mark of protest against India's illegal occupation of their motherland.

The Front spokesman Shafiq-ur-Rehman while condemning the fascist regime's political, cultural and constitutional onslaught against Kashmiris said, "Modi the killer of Kashmiris is hell bent on turning the Muslim majority state of Jammu and Kashmir into a minority by repeating the genocide of Kashmiri Muslims on the pattern of 2002 Gujarat Muslim massacre".

The spokesman said that abrogation of Article 370, redefinition of state's domicile law and other land laws by the Indian government was part of this sinister design aimed at changing the demography of the territory.

"Since 5th august 2019, millions of domicile certificates have been issued to the non-state subjects, which amply demonstrate the BJP government's aggressive designs in the region", he said.

Terming it as a violation of the UNSC resolution the spokesman urged the United Nations to take legal action against India's illegal intervention in the disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Ahead of the Indian Prime Minister's visit to the valley, the spokesman said that the entire Kashmir has been turned into a military garrison.

"On one hand house to house searches have made people's lives miserable while on the other the people are frisked and forced to stand in queues for hours", he said adding the cordon and search operations carried out by Indian troops in the length and breadth of the valley has created an environment of fear among people in the valley.

He said that the disputed territory has been turned into a big jail where "people are being treated as criminals".