UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

JKNF Calls For Complete Shutdown On Modi's Visit To IIOJK

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 11:00 AM

JKNF calls for complete shutdown on Modi's visit to IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Jammu and Kashmir National Front (NF) Tuesday reiterated its full support to All Parties Hurriyat Conference's (APHC) call for shutdown on Modi's visit to Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The JKNF in a statement issued here appealed the people of Kashmir to observe complete shutdown on the occasion as a mark of protest against India's illegal occupation of their motherland.

The Front spokesman Shafiq-ur-Rehman while condemning the fascist regime's political, cultural and constitutional onslaught against Kashmiris said, "Modi the killer of Kashmiris is hell bent on turning the Muslim majority state of Jammu and Kashmir into a minority by repeating the genocide of Kashmiri Muslims on the pattern of 2002 Gujarat Muslim massacre".

The spokesman said that abrogation of Article 370, redefinition of state's domicile law and other land laws by the Indian government was part of this sinister design aimed at changing the demography of the territory.

"Since 5th august 2019, millions of domicile certificates have been issued to the non-state subjects, which amply demonstrate the BJP government's aggressive designs in the region", he said.

Terming it as a violation of the UNSC resolution the spokesman urged the United Nations to take legal action against India's illegal intervention in the disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Ahead of the Indian Prime Minister's visit to the valley, the spokesman said that the entire Kashmir has been turned into a military garrison.

"On one hand house to house searches have made people's lives miserable while on the other the people are frisked and forced to stand in queues for hours", he said adding the cordon and search operations carried out by Indian troops in the length and breadth of the valley has created an environment of fear among people in the valley.

He said that the disputed territory has been turned into a big jail where "people are being treated as criminals".

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

India Resolution Prime Minister Protest United Nations Hurriyat Conference Minority Jail Visit Jammu August Criminals 2019 Muslim All Government Million

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 23, 2021 in Pakistan

51 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

60,600 businesses operating in UAE free zones

9 hours ago

UN Chief condemns attack on mission of WFP in Cong ..

9 hours ago

Commander of UAE Land Forces receives Serbian Assi ..

11 hours ago

Chief of Staff of UAE Armed Forces meets defence m ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.