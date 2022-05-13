UrduPoint.com

Kabul Wants To Buy Russian Gas, Oil, Plans To Sign Specific Agreements - Charge D'Affaires

Sumaira FH Published May 13, 2022 | 11:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2022) Kabul seeks to expand economic cooperation with Moscow and wants to buy Russian gas and oil, Afghan Charge d'Affaires to Moscow Jamal Nasir Garhwal said in an interview with Sputnik, adding that his country is determined to sign specific agreements.

Commenting on the current international situation, the charge d'affaire said that sanctions against Russia did not affect Kabul's plans to develop economic cooperation with Moscow, noting that the countries are conducting negotiations in the field of business and finance.

"As for specific areas, we are interested in purchasing oil, gas, this is ... what our country needs in the first place," Garhwal said, adding that Kabul is "determined to reach agreements between Afghanistan and Russia and sign specific agreements."

