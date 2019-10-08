Karachi Port Trust (KPT) ships movement, cargo handling report

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Diavolezza Canola Sam Hawk Clinkers Scot Hamburg Tanker Marie Grace Clinkers CMA CGM Racine Container Ship Sea Power Tanker SHIPS SAILED: Pacific Sarah Seaspan Melbourne Diyala CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 100,470 metric tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 29,574 metric tons of export cargo and 70,896 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 14,591 15,550 30,141 Bulk Cargo ------ ------ ------ Dap 16,081 ------ 16,081 Ammonium Sulphate 2,758 ------ 2,758 Clinkers ------ 10,124 10,124 Yellow Peas 3,362 ------ 3,362 Soya Bean Seeds ------ ------ ------ Oil/Liquid Cargo 34,104 3,900 38,004