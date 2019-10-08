UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Ships Movement, Cargo Handling Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 33 seconds ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 04:19 PM

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) ships movement, cargo handling report

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Diavolezza Canola Sam Hawk Clinkers Scot Hamburg Tanker Marie Grace Clinkers CMA CGM Racine Container Ship Sea Power Tanker SHIPS SAILED: Pacific Sarah Seaspan Melbourne Diyala CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 100,470 metric tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 29,574 metric tons of export cargo and 70,896 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 14,591 15,550 30,141 Bulk Cargo ------ ------ ------ Dap 16,081 ------ 16,081 Ammonium Sulphate 2,758 ------ 2,758 Clinkers ------ 10,124 10,124 Yellow Peas 3,362 ------ 3,362 Soya Bean Seeds ------ ------ ------ Oil/Liquid Cargo 34,104 3,900 38,004

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Import Melbourne Hamburg Racine Karachi Port

Recent Stories

UAE continues supporting education sector in Yemen

5 minutes ago

OIC Congratulates Tunisia on Successful Parliament ..

18 minutes ago

MoHR campaign on aged person will protect their ri ..

31 seconds ago

Two Gutka suppliers, one street criminal, one absc ..

32 seconds ago

Russians, Saudis Want to Keep Oil Prices 'Reasonab ..

35 seconds ago

Merkel warns Brexit deal 'unlikely' without compro ..

37 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.