Kazakhstan ambassador visits apparel industry

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :Kazakhstan's Ambassador to Pakistan Mr. Yerzhan Kistafin paid a visit to the apparel garment Industry, here on Wednesday, where he discussed with business community leaders the opportunities that could be availed to expand trade relations between the two countries.

During his visit to the apparel industry at an industrial estate area, the envoy met with the veteran industrialists Khawaja Muhammad Younis and Khawaja Anis and discussed with them the trade scenario in the region and trade relations between Pakistan and Kazakhstan, says a release issued by spokesman of Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI).

Yerzhan Kistafin apprised the two veteran business leaders of the opportunities that Pakistani business persons could avail for profitable investments in various sectors in Kazakhstan.

He said that Pakistani investors could have trade access to the Central Asian countries, the middle east and Africa by investing in Kazakhstan.

The ambassador also visited the mango farm, cattle farm and sugarcane fields of former MCCI president Muhammad Khan Saddozai, the other day.