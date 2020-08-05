UrduPoint.com
Kazakhstan's Compliance With OPEC+ Oil Production Cuts Deal Totals 101% In July - Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 05:12 PM

Kazakhstan's Compliance With OPEC+ Oil Production Cuts Deal Totals 101% in July - Ministry

Kazakhstan's compliance with the OPEC+ oil production cuts deal totaled 101 percent in July, as the country reduced the output to 1.313 million barrels daily, the Energy Ministry said on Wednesday

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) Kazakhstan's compliance with the OPEC+ oil production cuts deal totaled 101 percent in July, as the country reduced the output to 1.313 million barrels daily, the Energy Ministry said on Wednesday.

"In accordance with the agreement, Kazakhstan's July obligations amount to 1.319 million barrels per day. According to preliminary information, average daily production totaled 1.313 million barrels daily, or 101 percent of the obligations. The information about the republic's fulfillment of its obligations was provided to the OPEC+ Secretariat," the Kazakh Energy Ministry said in a statement.

