UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Khusro Discusses Utility Of Devising Comprehensive Crop Reporting Strategy Through Satellite Technology

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 11:10 PM

Khusro discusses utility of devising comprehensive crop reporting strategy through satellite technology

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :Minister for National Food Security and Research Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar Thursday chaired a meeting regarding the utility of Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission, (SUPARCO) crop reporting data through satellite technology, along with provincial crop reporting services data.

Representatives from SUPARCO, members Crop Reporting Services - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Sindh and senior officials of the Ministry of National Food Security and Research were present in the meeting.

The Primary focus of the meeting was to discuss the utility of devising a comprehensive crop reporting strategy through satellite technology under the supervision of food security ministry with inclusion of Crop Reporting Services of all the provinces.

Moreover, the zoning of country for identifying major and minor crop zones requires provincial feedback and inclusion of work already done in this respect.

SUPARCO is Pakistan's premier national space agency of the government of Pakistan, responsible for the nation's public and civil space programme and aeronautics and aerospace research, with a mandate to strive to achieve self-reliance in space technology and its application for national security, economy and society.

Among SUPARCO's focused areas earth observation is also very important which also include managing natural resources, such as energy, freshwater and agriculture.

It is pertinent to mention that a project monitoring of Crops through satellite technology in collaboration with SUPARCO and NFS&R was implemented before as well.

Federal Minister Khusro Bakhtiar said utility of satellite technology is extremely important for identification and estimation of crop zoning, estimated yield, production capacity and weather forecast for perfect planning to overcome challenges faced due to the decrease in production of major crop.

In this technology, crop monitoring is performed using data and products obtained by moderate and high-resolution remote sensing satellites.

The Federal minister was briefed by the CRS from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Punjab and SUPARCO and mechanism developed by these agencies for estimation of crop yield and crop area.

He said a consolidated monitoring system may be developed in collaboration with the ministry and could be replicated for the mapping of minor crops and to devise a strategy for addressing the issues relating to demand and supply of these commodities.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Weather Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Punjab Agriculture May All From Government Satellites

Recent Stories

Construction commences on world-class primary heal ..

1 hour ago

Cyberspace an indispensable aspect of modern life: ..

6 minutes ago

NPC holds condolence reference for Masood Malik

6 minutes ago

Trump Says US, China 'Very Close' to Reaching Trad ..

6 minutes ago

Spain river littered with dead fish after waste pl ..

6 minutes ago

Supreme Court issues notices to Election Commissio ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.