Khusro proposes more US financial assistance, for regional connectivity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :The Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar on Monday proposed to mobilize more financial resources for regional connectivity through private sector and United States America (USA's) Development Finance Corporation.

The Minister also highlighted the importance of resumption of Strategic Dialogue between United States (US) and Pakistan, said a press release issued by Ministry of Economic Affairs here.

The Charg d' Affaires of US embassy in Islamabad, Ms. Angela Aggeler, paid a virtual courtesy call to Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar today here, to discuss matter of mutual interest.

The Minister acknowledged the USA's economic assistance being provided for a more stable, peaceful and prosperous Pakistan.

The Minister highly emphasized on the need of enhanced partnership and highlighted the importance of regional connectivity to Central Asia via Afghanistan for greater regional integration.

He highlighted that the Government of Pakistan is financing important projects like Khyber-Pass Economic Corridor (KPEC) and CASA-1000 for regional connectivity.

The Minister for Economic Affairs lauded the US Government's humanitarian support to Pakistan for fighting against COVID-19 pandemic.

The Minister highlighted that currently Pakistan is implementing around $30 billion worth foreign-funded projects in different sectors.

He appreciated the USA's $4.2 billion support under Pakistan Enhanced Partnership Agreement (PEPA) since 2010.

He emphasized to fast track the implementation of the ongoing projects.

He further highlighted that any savings / unspent funds may be reallocated for other priority areas such as Billion Tsunami Tree Project, Climate Change, Low Cost Housing and development of newly merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Both side highlighted the importance of strategic and economic partnership between the two countries.

The 0Charg d' Affairs of US Embassy, Ms. Angela Aggeler, appreciated the government of Pakistan's successful efforts for combating COVID-19 pandemic.

She further highlighted the government of Pakistan's recent steps towards efficient utilization of foreign economic assistance and assured of USA's continued support to Pakistan.