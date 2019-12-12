UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kia Aims To Sell 70,000 K5s In S. Korea Next Year

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 18 seconds ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 12:05 PM

Kia aims to sell 70,000 K5s in S. Korea next year

Kia Motors Corp., South Korea's second-biggest carmaker, said Thursday it is targeting to sell 70,000 units of the all-new K5 in the domestic market next year

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :Kia Motors Corp., South Korea's second-biggest carmaker, said Thursday it is targeting to sell 70,000 units of the all-new K5 in the domestic market next year.

Kia's K5 midsize sedan went on sale on Thursday after receiving preorders of 16,000 units in the past month through Wednesday, the company said in a statement.

"The sale of sedan models has been on the decline due to rising demand for sport utility vehicles. The new K5 with a sporty design and advanced safety features will attract young customers in their 20s and 30s," Kia Chief Executive and President Park Han-woo said in a press conference.

The third-generation K5 midsize sedan is available in four trims -- 2.0-liter gasoline, 1.6-liter turbocharged gasoline, 2.0-liter LPi and 2.0-liter gasoline hybrid engine models -- the company said in a statement.

The K5's starting price is 21 million won (US$18,000), and it goes up to 33 million won depending on options.

The new K5 comes with a wider "tiger nose" grille and a strong bumper incorporating large air intake vents and multibeam LED headlamps.

It also has a bold character line that runs up along the sides that Kia claims exudes both power and elegance.

At the rear, the side character line trails into the back and merges with the rear lamp graphics. The roof has a bit of a fastback look, ending at the trunk lid.

It has partnered with Kakao Enterprise, an artificial intelligence of Kakao Corp., to adopt a voice recognition system with which the driver can control the air conditioning system, open or close car windows and turn on or off seat heaters, a steering wheel heater and several others, the statement said.

Kakao Corp. is the operator of the nation's most popular messenger app KakaoTalk.

Safety features include lane keeping and following assist, forward collision-avoidance assist, rear cross-traffic collision-avoidance assist and blind-spot collision-avoidance assist systems, it said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Company Driver Vehicles Car Young Sale Price Enterprise South Korea Market Kia Million

Recent Stories

34 arrested lawyers to be produced before ATC

6 minutes ago

China's Deng sets new world record at Weightliftin ..

21 seconds ago

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

23 seconds ago

Sri Lanka to fight dengue virus with bacteria

24 seconds ago

Mind-blowing irregularities detected in LNG import ..

26 seconds ago

Tokyo's Nikkei index closes higher as tariff deadl ..

32 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.