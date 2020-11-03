UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP-EZDMC Joins Hands With UET, BOK On Energy, Financial Issues

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 11:21 PM

KP-EZDMC joins hands with UET, BOK on energy, financial issues

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC) Tuesday signed two separate memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Peshawar and Bank of Khyber (BOK) for initiating joint efforts for resolution of energy and finance related issues, said an official of the company

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC) Tuesday signed two separate memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Peshawar and Bank of Khyber (BOK) for initiating joint efforts for resolution of energy and finance related issues, said an official of the company.

KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, the Provincial Minister for Finance, Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries, Abdul Karim Khan, Secretary Industries Javed Marwat were also present on the occasion.

On behalf of the KP-EZDMC, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Javed Khattak sign both MoUs while the UET and Bank of Khyber were represented by Dean Electrical Department and Managing Director BoK, Ihsanullah represented their respective organizations.

Under the agreement signed with the University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Peshawar, the company will establish industrial energy assessment centers throughout its economic zones and under the initiative both organizations will advise the industry towards design of energy efficient buildings.

The engineering university will help KP-EZDMC in creating energy efficiency awareness among industrialists and will also help in developing their own energy audit equipment labs.

The initiative would help increase productivity-to energy ratio of the industry while the students of the university will also get opportunity to engage in energy audits, thereby, gaining first-hand knowledge in field work.

Meanwhile, under the second MoU signed with the Bank of Khyber (BOK), the later will provide financing facilities to the industrialists of the province throughout the economic zones of the company. The facility will also be available to the employees of the company.

Under the agreement, BoK will open both conventional and Islamic banking branches inside the economic zones to provide ease of doing businesses to industrialists. In this connection, KP-EZDM will provide suitable premises to BOK for the opening of branches.

The initiative, he said would enhance investor confidence and provide banking services at their door steps resulting in enhanced industrial productivity and employment opportunities for the locals.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Resolution Peshawar Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Company University Of Engineering And Technology Bank Of Khyber Agreement Industry Employment

Recent Stories

World Muslim Communities Council condemns terroris ..

11 minutes ago

SEC discuss spending stimulus allowance for hazard ..

26 minutes ago

PDM pressurizing govt to remove corruption cases: ..

27 minutes ago

Russian Lawmakers Condemn Attack in Vienna, Vow Bo ..

27 minutes ago

Zimbabwe outplays Pakistan to win the last ODI in ..

27 minutes ago

An hour of exercise in week can kill depression

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.