KP-EZDMC joins hands with UET, BOK on energy, financial issues

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC) Tuesday signed two separate memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Peshawar and Bank of Khyber (BOK) for initiating joint efforts for resolution of energy and finance related issues, said an official of the company.

KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, the Provincial Minister for Finance, Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries, Abdul Karim Khan, Secretary Industries Javed Marwat were also present on the occasion.

On behalf of the KP-EZDMC, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Javed Khattak sign both MoUs while the UET and Bank of Khyber were represented by Dean Electrical Department and Managing Director BoK, Ihsanullah represented their respective organizations.

Under the agreement signed with the University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Peshawar, the company will establish industrial energy assessment centers throughout its economic zones and under the initiative both organizations will advise the industry towards design of energy efficient buildings.

The engineering university will help KP-EZDMC in creating energy efficiency awareness among industrialists and will also help in developing their own energy audit equipment labs.

The initiative would help increase productivity-to energy ratio of the industry while the students of the university will also get opportunity to engage in energy audits, thereby, gaining first-hand knowledge in field work.

Meanwhile, under the second MoU signed with the Bank of Khyber (BOK), the later will provide financing facilities to the industrialists of the province throughout the economic zones of the company. The facility will also be available to the employees of the company.

Under the agreement, BoK will open both conventional and Islamic banking branches inside the economic zones to provide ease of doing businesses to industrialists. In this connection, KP-EZDM will provide suitable premises to BOK for the opening of branches.

The initiative, he said would enhance investor confidence and provide banking services at their door steps resulting in enhanced industrial productivity and employment opportunities for the locals.