KP Govt To Provide Interest-free Loans To Women Entrepreneurs: SACM

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 05:40 PM

KP Govt to provide interest-free loans to women entrepreneurs: SACM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries and Commerce, Abdul Karim Khan Thursday said that beside provision of interest-free loans, women entrepreneurs would also be provided building for establishment of offices of Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI) and grant.

He expressed these views during his visit to Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Peshawar. Beside, President WCCI, Rabail Riaz, vice president WCCI & MPA Rabia Basri, former president, SCCI, Zulfikar Ali Khan, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), KP EZDMC, Javed Iqbal Khattak, CEO KP-BoIT, Hassan Daud Butt and Director Industries, Yasir Hussain were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the meeting, the president SCCI, Rabail Riaz while highlighting problems of the women entrepreneurs in details, demanded the provision of interest-free loans, building for the offices of WCCI and financial grant for the trade body.

The special assistant assured his effective role in addressing the difficulties of the women entrepreneurs and provision of interest-free loans and land for the establishment of the offices of Women Chamber. He further assured that display centres would be returned to women chambers.

Abdul Karim Khan said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is making all-out efforts for the national development and socio-economic uplift of the people and soon Pakistan will be included in list of the fast developing countries of the world.

