KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours

on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Qing Ping Shan Clinkers

Plover Pacific Tanker

Bomar Milione Container Ship

Thorsky Container Ship

Lucky Trader Sugar

Diyala Container Ship

Chamchuri Naree Fertilizer

Cma Cgm Orfeo Container Ship

Szczecin Trader Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

X-Press Guernsey

Northern Dexterity

M.T Shalamar

Ever Ursula

EXPECTED SAILING DATE

Diyala 19/10/20

EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO

Stena Immaculate 19/10/20 D/6200 Chem

Berlin Express 19/10/20 D/L Container

Ginga Lion 20/10/20 D/L Container

Vasi Star 20/10/20 D/L Container

CSL Sophie 20/10/20 D/L Container

Cosco Asia 20/10/20 D/L Container

Marmortai 20/10/20 L/G.

C

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 203,622 Metric Tons the breakup shows that the port has handled 64,727 Metric Tons of export cargo and 138,895 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said peiord; commidity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 66,463 55,881 122,344

B.Bulk Cargo ------ ------ ------

Clinkers ------ 8,846 8,846

Wheat 19,316 ------ 19,316

Oil/Liquid Cargo 53,050 ------ 53,050