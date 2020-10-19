KPT Shipping Movements Report
Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 05:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at
Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours
on Monday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Qing Ping Shan Clinkers
Plover Pacific Tanker
Bomar Milione Container Ship
Thorsky Container Ship
Lucky Trader Sugar
Diyala Container Ship
Chamchuri Naree Fertilizer
Cma Cgm Orfeo Container Ship
Szczecin Trader Container Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
X-Press Guernsey
Northern Dexterity
M.T Shalamar
Ever Ursula
EXPECTED SAILING DATE
Diyala 19/10/20
EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO
Stena Immaculate 19/10/20 D/6200 Chem
Berlin Express 19/10/20 D/L Container
Ginga Lion 20/10/20 D/L Container
Vasi Star 20/10/20 D/L Container
CSL Sophie 20/10/20 D/L Container
Cosco Asia 20/10/20 D/L Container
Marmortai 20/10/20 L/G.
C
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 203,622 Metric Tons the breakup shows that the port has handled 64,727 Metric Tons of export cargo and 138,895 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said peiord; commidity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 66,463 55,881 122,344
B.Bulk Cargo ------ ------ ------
Clinkers ------ 8,846 8,846
Wheat 19,316 ------ 19,316
Oil/Liquid Cargo 53,050 ------ 53,050