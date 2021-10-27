KPT shipping movements report

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Glovis Star car Carrier

YM Express Container Ship

TS Mumbai Container Ship

M.T Karachi Tanker

Black Swan Tanker

MOL Genesis Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

Kota Nekad

AL Mahboobah

Teera Bhum

Orchid

Glovis Star

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Glovis Star 28-10-2021

EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO

BOW Clipper 27-10-2021 D/3500 Chemical

Chem Ranger 28-10-2021 D/2904 Base Oil

Osaka 27-10-2021 D/L Container

CSCL Manzanillo 28-10-2021 D/L Container

Caledonia 28-10-2021 D/L Container

Worldera-6 28-10-2021 L/51200 Clinkers

ASIA Ruby IV 28-10-2021 L/55000 Clinkers

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 123,247 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 17,199 Metric Tons of export cargo and 106,048 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Container 39,501 17,199 56,700

Bulk Cargo 7,221 ------ 7,221

DAP 20,210 ------ 20,210

Palm Kernel Expeller 2.788 ------ 2,788

Sugar 4,076 ------ 4,076

Wheat 7,552 ------ 7,552

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 24,700 ------ 24,700