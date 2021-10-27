KPT Shipping Movements Report
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 05:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Glovis Star car Carrier
YM Express Container Ship
TS Mumbai Container Ship
M.T Karachi Tanker
Black Swan Tanker
MOL Genesis Container Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
Kota Nekad
AL Mahboobah
Teera Bhum
Orchid
Glovis Star
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
Glovis Star 28-10-2021
EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO
BOW Clipper 27-10-2021 D/3500 Chemical
Chem Ranger 28-10-2021 D/2904 Base Oil
Osaka 27-10-2021 D/L Container
CSCL Manzanillo 28-10-2021 D/L Container
Caledonia 28-10-2021 D/L Container
Worldera-6 28-10-2021 L/51200 Clinkers
ASIA Ruby IV 28-10-2021 L/55000 Clinkers
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 123,247 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 17,199 Metric Tons of export cargo and 106,048 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Container 39,501 17,199 56,700
Bulk Cargo 7,221 ------ 7,221
DAP 20,210 ------ 20,210
Palm Kernel Expeller 2.788 ------ 2,788
Sugar 4,076 ------ 4,076
Wheat 7,552 ------ 7,552
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 24,700 ------ 24,700