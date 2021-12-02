UrduPoint.com

KPT Shipping Movements Report

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 03:30 AM

KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

KOTA Megah Container Ship

MOL Genesis Container Ship

Hyundai Colombo Container Ship

SSL Brahmaputra Container Ship

Liberty Passion car Carrier

SG Pegasis Tanker

SHIPS SAILED:

Prague Express

Liberty Passion

Hyundai Colombo

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

NEW Hellas 01-12-2021

MOL Genesis 02-12-2021

KOTA Megah 02-12-2021

EXPECTED ARRIVAL : date CARGO

Independent 01-12-2021 D/L Container

Aruna ECE 01-12-2021 D/55000 Chemical

GSL Valerie 02-12-2021 D/L Container

OOCL LE Havre 02-12-2021 D/L Container

LE Mans Express 02-12-2021 D/1048 Vehicle

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 183,709 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 83,371 Metric Tons of export cargo and100,338 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Container 57,856 26,981 84,837

Bulk Cargo ------- 601 601

Cement ------- 4,018 4,018

Clinkers ------- 32,361 32,361

Rice ------- 1,891 1,891

Soya Bean Seeds 3,614 ------ 3,614

Talc Powder ------- 11,406 11,406

Wheat 6,018 ------- 6,018

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 29,850 6,113 35,963

