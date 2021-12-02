KPT Shipping Movements Report
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 03:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
KOTA Megah Container Ship
MOL Genesis Container Ship
Hyundai Colombo Container Ship
SSL Brahmaputra Container Ship
Liberty Passion car Carrier
SG Pegasis Tanker
SHIPS SAILED:
Prague Express
Liberty Passion
Hyundai Colombo
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
NEW Hellas 01-12-2021
MOL Genesis 02-12-2021
KOTA Megah 02-12-2021
EXPECTED ARRIVAL : date CARGO
Independent 01-12-2021 D/L Container
Aruna ECE 01-12-2021 D/55000 Chemical
GSL Valerie 02-12-2021 D/L Container
OOCL LE Havre 02-12-2021 D/L Container
LE Mans Express 02-12-2021 D/1048 Vehicle
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 183,709 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 83,371 Metric Tons of export cargo and100,338 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Container 57,856 26,981 84,837
Bulk Cargo ------- 601 601
Cement ------- 4,018 4,018
Clinkers ------- 32,361 32,361
Rice ------- 1,891 1,891
Soya Bean Seeds 3,614 ------ 3,614
Talc Powder ------- 11,406 11,406
Wheat 6,018 ------- 6,018
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 29,850 6,113 35,963