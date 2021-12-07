KPT shipping movements report

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Clemens Schulte Container Ship

Young Harmony General Cargo

Hilda Rice

Nordneptun Tanker

Al Mahboobah Tanker

Red Ruby Tanker

SHIPS SAILED:

Nikos P

CT Frontier

Teera Bhum

Chemroute

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

M.T Shalamr 07-12-2021

Aruna ECE 07-12-2021

EXPECTED ARRIVAL : date CARGO

Stolt Ocelot 07-12-2021 L/1000 Ethanol

CNS Dream 07-12-2021 D/7500 Chemical

CSS Intergrity 07-12-2021 D/4000 Chemical

Clemens Schulte 07-12-2021 D/L Container

Xin Qing Dao 07-12-2021 D/L Container

Hyundai Jakarat 07-12-2021 D/L Container

YM Express 07-12-2021 D/L Container

Osaka 08-12-2021 D/L Container

Atlantic Pioneer 08-12-2021 D/L Container

Aprilia 08-12-2021 L/35000 Talc

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 162,183 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 35,530 Metric Tons of export cargo and 126,833 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Container 30,649 23,464 54,113

Bulk Cargo 2,112 50 2,162

Ammonium Nitrate 1,009 ------ 1,009

Clinkers ----- 10,673 10,673

Flours 2,860 ------ 2,860

Rice ---- 1,163 1,163

Soya Bean Seeds 6,093 ----- 6,093

Wheat 6,389 ----- 6,389

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 77,721 ----- 77,721