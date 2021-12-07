KPT Shipping Movements Report
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Clemens Schulte Container Ship
Young Harmony General Cargo
Hilda Rice
Nordneptun Tanker
Al Mahboobah Tanker
Red Ruby Tanker
SHIPS SAILED:
Nikos P
CT Frontier
Teera Bhum
Chemroute
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
M.T Shalamr 07-12-2021
Aruna ECE 07-12-2021
EXPECTED ARRIVAL : date CARGO
Stolt Ocelot 07-12-2021 L/1000 Ethanol
CNS Dream 07-12-2021 D/7500 Chemical
CSS Intergrity 07-12-2021 D/4000 Chemical
Clemens Schulte 07-12-2021 D/L Container
Xin Qing Dao 07-12-2021 D/L Container
Hyundai Jakarat 07-12-2021 D/L Container
YM Express 07-12-2021 D/L Container
Osaka 08-12-2021 D/L Container
Atlantic Pioneer 08-12-2021 D/L Container
Aprilia 08-12-2021 L/35000 Talc
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 162,183 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 35,530 Metric Tons of export cargo and 126,833 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Container 30,649 23,464 54,113
Bulk Cargo 2,112 50 2,162
Ammonium Nitrate 1,009 ------ 1,009
Clinkers ----- 10,673 10,673
Flours 2,860 ------ 2,860
Rice ---- 1,163 1,163
Soya Bean Seeds 6,093 ----- 6,093
Wheat 6,389 ----- 6,389
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 77,721 ----- 77,721