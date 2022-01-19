KPT shipping movements report

Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

OOCL Genoa Container Ship

Singapore Bridge Container Ship

Chelsea Providence Tanker

Royal Jade Wheat

SHIPS SAILED:

Kota Nekad

Ningbo Express

Calais Trader

Jwala

Petrus

VTC Dragon

SSL Brahmaputra

Clobal Princes

Caribbean 1

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Queensland 19-01-2022

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE

Chem Taurus 19-01-2022 D/4800 Chemical

M.T Quetta 19-01-2022 D/73701 Crude Oil

Hyundai Busan 19-01-2022 D/L Container

CP Shenzhen 19-01-2022 D/59275 Wheat

M.T Shalamar 20-01-2022 D/72000 Crude Oil

AL Shaffiah 20-01-2022 D/16200 Chemical

Chemroad Sirius 20-01-2022 D/5000 Base Oil

GSL Valerie 20-01-2022 D/L Container

MSC Emily II 20-01-2022 D/L Container

MOL Growth 20-01-2022 D/L Container

LE Mans Express 20-01-2022 D/2164 Vehicles

Ocean Success 20-01-2022 L/16800 Mill Scale

Stade 20-01-2022 L/246 Project Cargo

Glorgos Dracopou 20-01-2022 L/59500 Clinkers

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 168,136 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 48,285 Metric Tons of export cargo and 119,851 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Container 55,456 47,178 102,634

Bulk Cargo 25,003 850 25,853

Rice ------ 257 257

Wheat 7,712 ------- 7,712

Tellow Soya Bean 1,774 ------- 1,774

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 29,906 ------- 29,906