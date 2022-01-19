KPT Shipping Movements Report
Faizan Hashmi Published January 19, 2022 | 04:46 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
OOCL Genoa Container Ship
Singapore Bridge Container Ship
Chelsea Providence Tanker
Royal Jade Wheat
SHIPS SAILED:
Kota Nekad
Ningbo Express
Calais Trader
Jwala
Petrus
VTC Dragon
SSL Brahmaputra
Clobal Princes
Caribbean 1
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
Queensland 19-01-2022
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE
Chem Taurus 19-01-2022 D/4800 Chemical
M.T Quetta 19-01-2022 D/73701 Crude Oil
Hyundai Busan 19-01-2022 D/L Container
CP Shenzhen 19-01-2022 D/59275 Wheat
M.T Shalamar 20-01-2022 D/72000 Crude Oil
AL Shaffiah 20-01-2022 D/16200 Chemical
Chemroad Sirius 20-01-2022 D/5000 Base Oil
GSL Valerie 20-01-2022 D/L Container
MSC Emily II 20-01-2022 D/L Container
MOL Growth 20-01-2022 D/L Container
LE Mans Express 20-01-2022 D/2164 Vehicles
Ocean Success 20-01-2022 L/16800 Mill Scale
Stade 20-01-2022 L/246 Project Cargo
Glorgos Dracopou 20-01-2022 L/59500 Clinkers
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 168,136 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 48,285 Metric Tons of export cargo and 119,851 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Container 55,456 47,178 102,634
Bulk Cargo 25,003 850 25,853
Rice ------ 257 257
Wheat 7,712 ------- 7,712
Tellow Soya Bean 1,774 ------- 1,774
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 29,906 ------- 29,906