KPT Shipping Movements Report
Sumaira FH Published August 01, 2022 | 02:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Prague Express Container Ship
Silver Amanda Tanker
M.T Quetta Tanker
Cosco Hamburg Container Ship
FLC Celebration General Cargo
KSL Xinyang General Cargo
Northern Discovery Container Ship
Baltic Bridge Container Ship
Teera Bhum Container Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
Dalian
DM Emerald
CMA CGM Berlioz
Thorswing
M.T Karachi
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
Cosco Hamburg 01-08-2022
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO
Hyundai Oakland 01-08-2022 D/L Container
Seamax Westport 01-08-2022 D/L Container
Yong Da 9 01-08-2022 L/ 8500 Rice
Hilda 01-08-2022 L/2000 Rice
Jolly Quazd 02-08-2022 D/L Container
MSC Malin 02-08-2022 D/L Container
GFS Prestige 02-08-2022 D/L Container
Pisces Leader 02-08-2022 D/165 Vehicles
Diva 02-08-2022 D/ 48237 Chick peas
Spiekroog 02-08-2022 L/49/ Container
TAN Binh 259 02-08-2022 L/4530 General Cargo
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 288,071 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 61,368 Metric Tons of export cargo and 226,703 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Container 119,909 57,812 177,721
Bulk Cargo 6,301 504 6,805
Corn -------- 2,910 2,910
Rice -------- 142 142
Wheat 25,408 ------- 25,408
Yellow Soya Bean Seeds 7,475 ------- 7,475
Oil& Liquid Cargo 67,610 ------- 67,610