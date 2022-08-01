KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Prague Express Container Ship

Silver Amanda Tanker

M.T Quetta Tanker

Cosco Hamburg Container Ship

FLC Celebration General Cargo

KSL Xinyang General Cargo

Northern Discovery Container Ship

Baltic Bridge Container Ship

Teera Bhum Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

Dalian

DM Emerald

CMA CGM Berlioz

Thorswing

M.T Karachi

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Cosco Hamburg 01-08-2022

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO

Hyundai Oakland 01-08-2022 D/L Container

Seamax Westport 01-08-2022 D/L Container

Yong Da 9 01-08-2022 L/ 8500 Rice

Hilda 01-08-2022 L/2000 Rice

Jolly Quazd 02-08-2022 D/L Container

MSC Malin 02-08-2022 D/L Container

GFS Prestige 02-08-2022 D/L Container

Pisces Leader 02-08-2022 D/165 Vehicles

Diva 02-08-2022 D/ 48237 Chick peas

Spiekroog 02-08-2022 L/49/ Container

TAN Binh 259 02-08-2022 L/4530 General Cargo

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 288,071 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 61,368 Metric Tons of export cargo and 226,703 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Container 119,909 57,812 177,721

Bulk Cargo 6,301 504 6,805

Corn -------- 2,910 2,910

Rice -------- 142 142

Wheat 25,408 ------- 25,408

Yellow Soya Bean Seeds 7,475 ------- 7,475

Oil& Liquid Cargo 67,610 ------- 67,610