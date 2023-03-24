KPT Shipping Movements Report
Sumaira FH Published March 24, 2023 | 12:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Songa Peace Tanker
ESL Kabir Container Ship
Wide Juliet Container Ship
M.T Quetta Tanker
RDO Endeavour Container Ship
Globe Aliki Bulk Carrier
KMTC Mundra Container Ship
Breadbox Harrier General Cargo
Heilan Journay Fertilizer
Cape Fulmar Container Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
Hafnia Hudson
M.T.Lahore
CMA CGM Rabelais
Kota Manis
OOCL Charleston
BBC Diamond
Halil Sahin
ESL Kabir
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
Wide Juliet 24-03-2023
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO
EVA Bergen 24-03-2023 L/13500 Ethanol
Shanghai Voyager 24-03-2023 D/L Container
Jolly Vanadio 24-03-2023 D/L Container
SC Hongkokng 25-03-2023 D/8000 Chemical
SSL Brahmaputra 25-03-2023 D/L Container
Hyundai Hongkong 25-03-2023 D/L Container
Budapest Express 25-03-2023 D/L Container
DSM Castor 25-03-2023 L/35000 Cement
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 189,340 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 76,420 Metric Tons of export cargo and 112,920 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 55,800 54,387 110,187
Bulk Cargo ------- 332 332
Chickpeas 670 ------ 370
Clinkers ------- 16,624 16,624
Oil & Liquid Cargo56,450 5,077 61,527