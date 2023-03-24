KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Songa Peace Tanker

ESL Kabir Container Ship

Wide Juliet Container Ship

M.T Quetta Tanker

RDO Endeavour Container Ship

Globe Aliki Bulk Carrier

KMTC Mundra Container Ship

Breadbox Harrier General Cargo

Heilan Journay Fertilizer

Cape Fulmar Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

Hafnia Hudson

M.T.Lahore

CMA CGM Rabelais

Kota Manis

OOCL Charleston

BBC Diamond

Halil Sahin

ESL Kabir

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Wide Juliet 24-03-2023

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO

EVA Bergen 24-03-2023 L/13500 Ethanol

Shanghai Voyager 24-03-2023 D/L Container

Jolly Vanadio 24-03-2023 D/L Container

SC Hongkokng 25-03-2023 D/8000 Chemical

SSL Brahmaputra 25-03-2023 D/L Container

Hyundai Hongkong 25-03-2023 D/L Container

Budapest Express 25-03-2023 D/L Container

DSM Castor 25-03-2023 L/35000 Cement

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 189,340 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 76,420 Metric Tons of export cargo and 112,920 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 55,800 54,387 110,187

Bulk Cargo ------- 332 332

Chickpeas 670 ------ 370

Clinkers ------- 16,624 16,624

Oil & Liquid Cargo56,450 5,077 61,527