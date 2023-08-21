KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Lotus AContainer Ship

TTC Shakti Tanker

Loyal Tanker

Anbien BayContainer Ship

Ningbo ExpressContainer Ship

Elim Challenge Clinkers

SSL Krishna Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

CMA CGM Pegsus

Nadejda

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Navios Bahamas 21-08-2023

Sea Fortune 21-08-2023

Lotus A 21-08-2023

Ningbo Express21-08-2023

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO

SC Taipei 21-08-2023D/6000 Chemical

Northern Decency 21-08-2023D/L Container

Hyundai Pluto 21-08-2023D/L Container

Courageous Ace 21-08-2023D/142 Units

Franbo Prospect21-08-2023D/4 Container

M.

T Shalamar 22-08-2023D/74000 C rude Oil

Independent Spirit22-08-2023D/L Container

Xin Santa Kong 22-08-2023D/L Container

MSC Santa Maria 22-08-2023D/L Container

Truuong Minah Fortune 23-08-2023L/53700 Clinkers

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 185,675 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 59,381 Metric Tons of export cargo and 126,294 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo83,166 59,381 142,547

Bulk Cargo 12,902 ----- 12,902

Cement 14,626 ----- 14,626

Oil & Liquid Cargo15,600 ----- 15,600