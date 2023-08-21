KPT Shipping Movements Report
Faizan Hashmi Published August 21, 2023 | 02:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Lotus AContainer Ship
TTC Shakti Tanker
Loyal Tanker
Anbien BayContainer Ship
Ningbo ExpressContainer Ship
Elim Challenge Clinkers
SSL Krishna Container Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
CMA CGM Pegsus
Nadejda
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
Navios Bahamas 21-08-2023
Sea Fortune 21-08-2023
Lotus A 21-08-2023
Ningbo Express21-08-2023
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO
SC Taipei 21-08-2023D/6000 Chemical
Northern Decency 21-08-2023D/L Container
Hyundai Pluto 21-08-2023D/L Container
Courageous Ace 21-08-2023D/142 Units
Franbo Prospect21-08-2023D/4 Container
M.
T Shalamar 22-08-2023D/74000 C rude Oil
Independent Spirit22-08-2023D/L Container
Xin Santa Kong 22-08-2023D/L Container
MSC Santa Maria 22-08-2023D/L Container
Truuong Minah Fortune 23-08-2023L/53700 Clinkers
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 185,675 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 59,381 Metric Tons of export cargo and 126,294 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containerized Cargo83,166 59,381 142,547
Bulk Cargo 12,902 ----- 12,902
Cement 14,626 ----- 14,626
Oil & Liquid Cargo15,600 ----- 15,600