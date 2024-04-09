KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Stolt Lotus Tanker

Golden Violet Tanker

IAN H Container Ship

Synergy Keelung Container Ship

Independent Spirit Container Ship

Euphoria Container Ship

DEV Ashree Tanker

SHIPS SAILED:

Kumano

Mumbai

CMA CGM Mercantour

Onur G A

Clemens Schulte

BBG Leader

EXPECTED SAILING: date

Ever Utile 09-04-2024

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO

Leader 09-04-2024 D/10000 Jet Oil

TS Singapore 09-04-2024 D/L Container

Beijing Bridge 09-04-2024 D/L Container

Feng Hui Hai 09-04-2024 D/58303 General Cargo

XT Prosperity 10-04-2024 D/3000 Chemical

Chemroad Orchid 10-04-2024 D/7918 Base Oil

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 150,914 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 64,608 Metric Tons of export cargo and 86,306 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo 50,306 54,106 104,412

B. Bulk Cargo 18,418 ------ 18,418

Loose Bulk Cement ------- 336 336

Wheat 11,121 ------ 11,121

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 6,461 10,166 16,627

