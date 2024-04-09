Open Menu

KPT Shipping Movements Report

Sumaira FH Published April 09, 2024 | 02:10 PM

KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Stolt Lotus Tanker

Golden Violet Tanker

IAN H Container Ship

Synergy Keelung Container Ship

Independent Spirit Container Ship

Euphoria Container Ship

DEV Ashree Tanker

SHIPS SAILED:

Kumano

Mumbai

CMA CGM Mercantour

Onur G A

Clemens Schulte

BBG Leader

EXPECTED SAILING: date

Ever Utile 09-04-2024

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO

Leader 09-04-2024 D/10000 Jet Oil

TS Singapore 09-04-2024 D/L Container

Beijing Bridge 09-04-2024 D/L Container

Feng Hui Hai 09-04-2024 D/58303 General Cargo

XT Prosperity 10-04-2024 D/3000 Chemical

Chemroad Orchid 10-04-2024 D/7918 Base Oil

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 150,914 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 64,608 Metric Tons of export cargo and 86,306 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo 50,306 54,106 104,412

B. Bulk Cargo 18,418 ------ 18,418

Loose Bulk Cement ------- 336 336

Wheat 11,121 ------ 11,121

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 6,461 10,166 16,627

APP/msq

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Import Singapore Keelung Karachi Port

Recent Stories

Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani elected as Senate Chairma ..

Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani elected as Senate Chairman

1 hour ago
 SIFC playing pivotal role to exploit country's min ..

SIFC playing pivotal role to exploit country's mineral potential

2 hours ago
 Senators-elect take oath amid PTI’s protest

Senators-elect take oath amid PTI’s protest

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Army Chief hosts iftar dinner for Pakistan Cricket ..

Army Chief hosts iftar dinner for Pakistan Cricket Team

14 hours ago
UN Security Council refers Palestinian application ..

UN Security Council refers Palestinian application for full UN membership to com ..

14 hours ago
 Robbery turns violent: man injured after resisting ..

Robbery turns violent: man injured after resisting attack in Hazro Town

15 hours ago
 US says still opposes Rafah assault after Netanyah ..

US says still opposes Rafah assault after Netanyahu says date set

15 hours ago
 Dr Al-Issa: A global advocate for peace, interfait ..

Dr Al-Issa: A global advocate for peace, interfaith dialogue, moderation

15 hours ago
 PTI seeks ECP nod for Intra-party election validat ..

PTI seeks ECP nod for Intra-party election validation

15 hours ago
 CM returns after 3-day visit to Saudi Arabia

CM returns after 3-day visit to Saudi Arabia

15 hours ago

More Stories From Business