KPT Shipping Movements Report
Umer Jamshaid Published May 14, 2024 | 02:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, Ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Ital unica Container Ship
Nordlion Container Ship
Belita Container Ship
YM Express Container Ship
FG Rotterdam Tanker
Grace Bridge Container Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
M.T Mardan
CMA CGM Attila
Cosco New York
Octa Lune
Vita Harmony
X-Press Cassiopeia
EXPECTED SAILING: date
M.T Quetta 14-05-2024
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO
Stolt Beluga 14-05-2024 L/ 18000 L/18000
Lila ACE 14-05-2024 D/4000 Chemical
X-Press Capella 14-05-2024 D/L Container
Stamatia 15-05-2024 L/11000 L/11000
Scirocco 15-05-2024 D/55000 Mogas
Amoureux 15-05-2024 D/L Container
REN Jian 23 15-05-2024 D/L Container
Hyundai Shanghai 15-05-2024 D/L Container
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 118,534 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 44,552 Metric Tons of export cargo and 73,982 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containerized Cargo 53,814 23,866 77,680
B.Bulk Cargo 20,168 ------ 20,168
Clinkers ------ 20,686 20,686
APP/MSQ
Recent Stories
Pakistan expected playing XI against Ireland in third T20I match
SC directs Punjab govt to make arrangements for Imran Khan’s appearance via vi ..
Awam Express meets Tractor-Trolley near Raiwind
Ishaq Dar, Liu Jianchao discuss longstanding cooperation b/w Pakistan, China
Journalist Safety Training Workshop Commences at FCCU
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2024
Avicenna Medical College unveils facts behind ‘staged protest’
Germany eyes huge party as it hosts Euro 2024 amid global turmoil
Khawaja Asif foresees economic stability ahead.
ECP suspends membership of 77 lawmakers elected on reserved seats
N.Ireland court blocks UK law to deport asylum-seekers to Rwanda
More Stories From Business
-
Putin to visit Beijing, meet Xi this week27 minutes ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES3 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates3 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 May 20245 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 20245 hours ago
-
Finance minister seeks SOEs categorization by May 2014 hours ago
-
Ahsan reviews preparations for PM’s upcoming China visit, CPEC Phase-214 hours ago
-
Global share markets put brake on ahead of inflation data15 hours ago
-
CCP approves thermal power sector firms merger15 hours ago
-
Business community playing important role in capital development: CDA Chairman15 hours ago
-
Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb welcomes IMF team for completing SBA wit ..15 hours ago
-
Traders register under, ’Tajir Dost Scheme’ introduced by FBR16 hours ago