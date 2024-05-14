KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, Ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Ital unica Container Ship

Nordlion Container Ship

Belita Container Ship

YM Express Container Ship

FG Rotterdam Tanker

Grace Bridge Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

M.T Mardan

CMA CGM Attila

Cosco New York

Octa Lune

Vita Harmony

X-Press Cassiopeia

EXPECTED SAILING: date

M.T Quetta 14-05-2024

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO

Stolt Beluga 14-05-2024 L/ 18000 L/18000

Lila ACE 14-05-2024 D/4000 Chemical

X-Press Capella 14-05-2024 D/L Container

Stamatia 15-05-2024 L/11000 L/11000

Scirocco 15-05-2024 D/55000 Mogas

Amoureux 15-05-2024 D/L Container

REN Jian 23 15-05-2024 D/L Container

Hyundai Shanghai 15-05-2024 D/L Container

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 118,534 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 44,552 Metric Tons of export cargo and 73,982 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo 53,814 23,866 77,680

B.Bulk Cargo 20,168 ------ 20,168

Clinkers ------ 20,686 20,686

