KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :Following were the movements of shipsand cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during thelast 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED: DA Jade Tanker Kota Naked Container Ship Tomini Symphon General Cargo Ocean Rose Tanker SHIPS SAILED: DM Emerald Baltic Bridge MP The Belichick Ince Karadeniz Wan Hai 611 DM Jade EXPECTED SAILING: date Silvia Ambition 19-01-21 Kota Neked 20/01/21 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: Ginga Kite 19-01-21 D/2260 Base Oil Theodosia 19/01/21 D/58000 Mogas Edison 19/01/21 D/L Container CSL Sophie 19/01/21 D/L Container Marianna 19/01/21 D/52400 Rock Phosphate Safesea Anya 19/01/21 L/56000 Clinkers Neptune 19/01/21 D/27500 Plam Kernel Expeller Oriental Freesia 20/01/21 L/9500 Ethanol Bomar Lynx 20/01/21 D/4000 Chemical EVE Usuki 20/01/21 L/17500 Ethanol AL Salam II 20/01/21 D/11000 Jet Oil OEL Kedarnath 20/01/21 D/L Container Kmtc Colombo 20/01/21 D/L Container Cargo Handling Turnover: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 134,665 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 61,270 Metric Tons of export cargo and 73,395 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL CONTAINERS 16,616 29,672 46,288 B.BULK CARGO 16,414 ------ 16,414 CLINKERS ------ 21,870 21,870 DAP 12,244 ------ 12,244 LOOSE BULK CEMENT ------ 9,728 9,728 SOYA BEAN SEEDS 4,541 ------ 4,541 WHEAT 8,529 ------ 4,529 OIL/LIQUID CARGO 15,051 ------ 15,051

