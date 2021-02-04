UrduPoint.com
KPT Ships Movement, Cargo Handling Report

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 06:40 PM

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.

SHIPS BERTHED: UbenaContainer ship Cosco AdenContainer ship Zhen Hua 7General Cargo SHIPS SAILED: Teera Bhum Nordic Callao Mutriba LIME Galaxy EXPECTED SAILING: date Oel Kedarnath04/02/2021 Zhen Hua 705/02/2021 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: TRF Kobe04/02/2021 D/1500 Chemical Edison04/02/2021 D/L Container A.Idefix04/02/2021 D/L Container Alondra04/02/2021 D/1750 Live stock Chembulk Yokohama05/02/2021 D/2000 Chemical Hyundai Oakland05/02/2021 D/L Container Lian Hua Song05/02/2021 L/20000 Iron Ore Eider S05/02/2021 D/52000 Wheat Cargo Handling Turnover: The total cargo handled at Karachi port during the last 24 hours closed at 130,391 metric tons, the breakup shows that the port has handled 50,816 metric tons of export cargo and 79,575 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORTEXPORTTOTAL Containers48,61731,66880,285 B.Bulk Cargo 4,341----- 4,341 Clinkers-----19,14819,148 Wheat 9,513----- 9,513 Oil/Liquid Cargo17,104-----17,104

