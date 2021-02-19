KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Parnassos Soya Bean Seeds M.T Lahore Tanker Rong Da Chang General Cargo TAI HU Tanker Equinox Star Rock Phosphate Ulanga Container Ship SHIPS SAILED: Constantinos Bow Cardinal Chemroad Wing Attalla EXPECTED SAILING: date Korea Chemi 19-02-21 OEL Kedarnath 19-02-21 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: Ariane Makara 19-02-21 D/6000 Chemical Rich Breeze 19-02-21 L/15000 Naphtha NCC Iood 19-02-21 D/34000 Mogas Northern Discovery 19-02-21 D/L Container Actuaria 19-02-21 D/L Container Morioka 20-02-21 D/8000 Chemical Ginga Saker 20-02-21 D/2028 Base Oil Bomar Lynx 20-02-21 L/4000 Base Oil XIN Qing Dao 20-02-21 D/L Container Thorsky 20-02-21 D/L Container Barbara 20-02-21 D/L Container KMTC Trader 20-02-21 D/L Container Ocean Trader 20-02-21 D/2000 General Cargo V Honor 20-02-21 D/48224 General Cargo Cargo Handling Turnover: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 98,588 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 20,722 Metric Tons of export cargo and 77,866 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL CONTAINERS 19,203 17,822 73,025 BULK CARGO 1,105 ------ 1,105 SOYA BEANS SEEDS 4,296 ------ 4,296 WHEAT 17,262 ------ 17,262 OIL/LIQUID CARGO 36,000 2,900 38,900