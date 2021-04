KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Cosco Oceania Container Ship Barbara Container Ship Mohar Cement AG Pluto Tanker AS Sinilia Container Ship Izumo General Cargo CMA CGM Fidelio Container Ship SEA Power Tanker Sereno Tanker Worldera 5 Clinkers Diyala Container Ship Xin Qing Dao Container Ship Knossos General Cargo Amadeus Tanker SHIPS SAILED: Wan Hai 613 Tamina Great Agility Butinah Garmos Global Frontier Cosco Oceania AG Pluto EXPECTED SAILING: date Izumo 05-04-21 AS Sicilia 05-04-21 Barbara 05-04-21 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: Golden Denise 05-04-21 D/2000 White Spirit M.T Quetta 05-04-21 D/72000 Crude Oil SC Taipei 05-04-21 D/8500 Chemical AL Mahboobah 05-04-21 D/18000 Chemical Berlin Express 05-04-21 D/L Container VSC Castor 05-04-21 L/41250 Cement Darina 05-04-21 D/4300 Talc Powder Chemroad Orchid 06-04-21 L/11500 Ethanol M.

T Karachi 06-04-21 D/72000 Crude Oil Songa Nernberg 06-04-21 D/L Container Thorsky 06-04-21 D/L Container Gdynia Trader 06-04-21 D/L Container MSC Bhavya 06-04-21 D/L Container Eastern Highway 06-04-21 D/499 Vehicle Cargo Handling Turnover: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 422,807 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 184,308 Metric Tons of export cargo and 238,499 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL CONTAINERS 153,116 87,525 240,641 BULK CARGO 25,369 930 26,299 BARITE LUMPS ------- 18,900 18,900 CLINKERS ------- 60,429 60,429 DAP 18,869 ------ 18,869 CEMENT ------- 13,920 13,920 PRT COKE 16,202 ------ 16,202 ROCK PHOSPHATE 10,316 ------ 10,316 SOYA BEAN SEEDS 5,538 ------ 5,538 TALC POWDER ------- 2,604 2,604 OIL/LIQUID CARGO 9,089 ------ 9,089