KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Following were the movements of shipsand cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during thelast 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.

SHIPS BERTHED: SHILINGCONTAINER SHIP ONYX-1CONTAINER SHIP CALEDONIACONTAINER SHIP NAGOYA EXPRESSCONTAINER SHIP AMIS NATURECLINKERS X-PRESS BARDSEYCONTAINER SHIP SC HONGKONGTANKER SHIPS SAILED: GLOBAL GLORY EXPECTED SAILING: date NAGOYA EXPRESS12-08-2021 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: SCF PRIME 13-08-2021D/60000 MOGAS ITAL LIRICA13-08-2021D/L CONTAINER YM EXCELLENCE13-08-2021D/L CONTAINER INDEPENDENT SPIRIT13-08-2021D/L CONTAINER Cargo Handling Turnover: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 161,146 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 67,565 Metric Tons of export cargo and 93,581 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL CONTAINERS 63,189 24,857 88,046 BULK CARGO ----- ------ ----- BARITE LUMPS ----- 10,338 10,338 CLINKERS ----- 32,370 32,370 SOYA BEAN SEEDS 7,001 ------ 7,001 SUGAR 3,438 ------ 3,438 WHEAT 6,256 ------ 6,256 OIL/LIQUID CARGO 13,697 ------ 13,697