KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Cosco Pacific Container Ship GSL Manet Container Ship Zhen Hua 17 Carrier Al Mahboobah Tanker Coral Star Container Ship Mayssan Container Ship Aramis General Cargo SHIPS SAILED: Positive Leader Grace Dolphin I I CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at the Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 185,538 metric tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 84,406 metric tons of export cargo and 101,132 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 83,279 28,724 112,003 Bulk Cargo 15,403 1,505 16,908 Clinkers ----- 39,677 39,677 Petcoke ----- ----- ----- Oil/Liquid Cargo 2,450 14,500 16,950