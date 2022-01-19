UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Considers Situation Between Gazprom, Moldovagaz To Be Exclusively Commercial

Sumaira FH Published January 19, 2022 | 04:06 PM

Kremlin Considers Situation Between Gazprom, Moldovagaz to Be Exclusively Commercial

Moscow considers the situation between Gazprom and Moldovagaz to be exclusively commercial, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, adding that gas cannot be given away for free

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) Moscow considers the situation between Gazprom and Moldovagaz to be exclusively commercial, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, adding that gas cannot be given away for free.

"Gazprom has contractual obligations with gas buyers, contractual obligations, there is a certain amount that needs to be paid, and, of course, Gazprom, as a company .

.. must sell goods and receive money for it. It cannot give away the goods for free. Because it is more of a commercial issue. And here, we would still recommend to ask Gazprom to find out how things are going now," Peskov told reporters.

Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita announced earlier in the day plans to declare a state of emergency in energy due to risks of cutting off gas supplies.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Moscow Company Money Gas

Recent Stories

UVAS holds workshop on ‘Whole Genome Variant Cal ..

15 minutes ago
 Over 700,000 electricity connections are pending: ..

Over 700,000 electricity connections are pending: Mian Zahid Hussain

44 minutes ago
 5,800 fertilizer bags seized from private mill

5,800 fertilizer bags seized from private mill

2 minutes ago
 39 cattle burnt in fire erupts in farm

39 cattle burnt in fire erupts in farm

2 minutes ago
 4 alleged robbers held

4 alleged robbers held

2 minutes ago
 NHA completes arrangements for snow removal in Mur ..

NHA completes arrangements for snow removal in Murree

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.