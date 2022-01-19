Kremlin Considers Situation Between Gazprom, Moldovagaz to Be Exclusively Commercial

Moscow considers the situation between Gazprom and Moldovagaz to be exclusively commercial, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, adding that gas cannot be given away for free

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) Moscow considers the situation between Gazprom and Moldovagaz to be exclusively commercial, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, adding that gas cannot be given away for free.

"Gazprom has contractual obligations with gas buyers, contractual obligations, there is a certain amount that needs to be paid, and, of course, Gazprom, as a company .

.. must sell goods and receive money for it. It cannot give away the goods for free. Because it is more of a commercial issue. And here, we would still recommend to ask Gazprom to find out how things are going now," Peskov told reporters.

Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita announced earlier in the day plans to declare a state of emergency in energy due to risks of cutting off gas supplies.