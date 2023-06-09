(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) Saudi Arabia is a sovereign state that can make decisions on its own economy and it does not need lectures from anyone, including the United States, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

The Washington Post reported on Thursday, citing leaked intelligence, that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman promised major economic implications for the United States last fall after Washington threatened to impose "consequences" on Riyadh for cutting oil production.

"Saudi Arabia is a sovereign state, a responsible state, a very important player in the international energy markets. Of course, this sovereign state can quite sovereignly make decisions that relate to the economy itself. And it is unlikely that anyone, even the United States, can read lectures on what to do in this or that case," Peskov told reporters.