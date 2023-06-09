UrduPoint.com

Kremlin On Riyadh's Position On Oil: Saudi Arabia Can Make Decisions On Own Economy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 09, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Kremlin on Riyadh's Position on Oil: Saudi Arabia Can Make Decisions on Own Economy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) Saudi Arabia is a sovereign state that can make decisions on its own economy and it does not need lectures from anyone, including the United States, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

The Washington Post reported on Thursday, citing leaked intelligence, that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman promised major economic implications for the United States last fall after Washington threatened to impose "consequences" on Riyadh for cutting oil production.

"Saudi Arabia is a sovereign state, a responsible state, a very important player in the international energy markets. Of course, this sovereign state can quite sovereignly make decisions that relate to the economy itself. And it is unlikely that anyone, even the United States, can read lectures on what to do in this or that case," Peskov told reporters.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Washington Threatened Riyadh Oil Saudi United States Saudi Arabia Mohammed Bin Salman Market Post From

Recent Stories

Operation &#039;Chivalrous Knight / 2&#039; launch ..

Operation &#039;Chivalrous Knight / 2&#039; launches 4 new humanitarian initiati ..

5 minutes ago
 Fatima Sana confident of a good show in ACC Women' ..

Fatima Sana confident of a good show in ACC Women's Emerging Teams Asia Cup

1 hour ago
 Masood Khan, Chris Van Hollen discuss ways to buil ..

Masood Khan, Chris Van Hollen discuss ways to build resilient Pak resolution

1 hour ago
 PTI vote bank declines in Pakistan, claims Khawaja ..

PTI vote bank declines in Pakistan, claims Khawaja Asif

2 hours ago
 MoHRE holds 100 recruitment open days with partici ..

MoHRE holds 100 recruitment open days with participation of over 340 companies i ..

2 hours ago
 Federal Budget for next fiscal year to be presente ..

Federal Budget for next fiscal year to be presented today

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.