Latest Gold Rate for Jun 18, 2019 in Pakistan

Today's Gold Prices for the different cities of Pakistan for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat.

Today Gold rates in Pakistan, 18 June 2019 is being sold for Rs 64,300 per 10 grams in Pakistan, and price of Gold is Rs 75,000 per Tola in Pakistan today.

Since the gold prices are different in every city of Pakistan, the rates can be checked for each of the city at Urdu Point.

Below is the table providing latest gold rates for the cities of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad. Gold rates in Pakistan for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat are available in the table.

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g Pakistan Rs 64,300 Rs 75,000 Rs 58,942 Karachi Rs 64,300 Rs 75,000 Rs 58,942 Lahore Rs 64,300 Rs 75,000 Rs 58,942 Islamabad Rs 64,300 Rs 75,000 Rs 58,942 Rawalpindi Rs 64,300 Rs 75,000 Rs 58,942 Peshawar Rs 64,300 Rs 75,000 Rs 58,942 Quetta Rs 64,300 Rs 75,000 Rs 58,942 Sialkot Rs 64,300 Rs 75,000 Rs 58,942