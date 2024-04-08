Open Menu

LCCI Concerns Over Unauthorized Visits To Markets For Checking Documents

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 08, 2024 | 05:10 PM

LCCI concerns over unauthorized visits to markets for checking documents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Monday expressed deep concern over unauthorized visits of the officials to various markets of Lahore and urged the Federal board of Revenue to address this issue at the earliest.

President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry Kashif Anwar told media here that various members of LCCI from different markets have informed that individuals, claiming to be officials from the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), have been conducting visits to various markets in Lahore. They are urging traders to register with the FBR Point of Sale (POS) system and are also inspecting their documents.

The LCCI president said that the lack of clarity and official communication regarding these visits has raised concerns among the business community. He said that it was essential for the FBR to clarify its stance on this matter and ensure that any directives related to the registration process are formally communicated to traders and shopkeepers through official notices.

Kashif Anwar said that if there was indeed a drive initiated by the Federal Board of Revenue to register traders in markets, Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry urge that the Chambers and Market Associations, including LCCI be kept informed and involved in the process.

He said that this collaboration will facilitate better understanding and cooperation among stakeholders, leading to smoother implementation and compliance.

The president of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry hoped that the Chairman Federal Board of Revenue would take immediate notice of the situation and address the genuine concerns of the business community.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Lahore Business Sale FBR Market Media From Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry

Recent Stories

President Zardari to address joint parliament on A ..

President Zardari to address joint parliament on April 16

3 hours ago
 Pak vs NZ: Tickets’ sale opens across Pakistan t ..

Pak vs NZ: Tickets’ sale opens across Pakistan today

4 hours ago
 Enthusiasts eagerly await total solar eclipse in N ..

Enthusiasts eagerly await total solar eclipse in North America

4 hours ago
 Always Up-to-Date: Enjoy the Latest Android Update ..

Always Up-to-Date: Enjoy the Latest Android Updates on Your Infinix NOTE 40 Seri ..

5 hours ago
 PSX witnesses rise as KSE-100 benchmark surges by ..

PSX witnesses rise as KSE-100 benchmark surges by 0.9 per cent

5 hours ago
 Pakistan’s likely squad for upcoming T20I series ..

Pakistan’s likely squad for upcoming T20I series against New Zealand

5 hours ago
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reaffirm common resolve to ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reaffirm common resolve to further strengthen ties

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Babar Azam reflects on pre-season camp in Kakul

Babar Azam reflects on pre-season camp in Kakul

23 hours ago
 Health activists express concerns over attempts to ..

Health activists express concerns over attempts to derail tobacco control

23 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 April 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Business