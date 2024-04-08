LCCI Concerns Over Unauthorized Visits To Markets For Checking Documents
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 08, 2024 | 05:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Monday expressed deep concern over unauthorized visits of the officials to various markets of Lahore and urged the Federal board of Revenue to address this issue at the earliest.
President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry Kashif Anwar told media here that various members of LCCI from different markets have informed that individuals, claiming to be officials from the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), have been conducting visits to various markets in Lahore. They are urging traders to register with the FBR Point of Sale (POS) system and are also inspecting their documents.
The LCCI president said that the lack of clarity and official communication regarding these visits has raised concerns among the business community. He said that it was essential for the FBR to clarify its stance on this matter and ensure that any directives related to the registration process are formally communicated to traders and shopkeepers through official notices.
Kashif Anwar said that if there was indeed a drive initiated by the Federal Board of Revenue to register traders in markets, Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry urge that the Chambers and Market Associations, including LCCI be kept informed and involved in the process.
He said that this collaboration will facilitate better understanding and cooperation among stakeholders, leading to smoother implementation and compliance.
The president of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry hoped that the Chairman Federal Board of Revenue would take immediate notice of the situation and address the genuine concerns of the business community.
