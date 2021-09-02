UrduPoint.com

LNG Deliveries From Arctic Via Northern Sea Route Important For Tokyo - Diplomat

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 04:21 PM

LNG Deliveries From Arctic Via Northern Sea Route Important for Tokyo - Diplomat

Deliveries of Arctic-produced liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Japan via the Northern Sea Route is important for Tokyo's energy security, Japanese ambassador to Russia Toyohisa Kozuki told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) Deliveries of Arctic-produced liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Japan via the Northern Sea Route is important for Tokyo's energy security, Japanese ambassador to Russia Toyohisa Kozuki told Sputnik.

"In the context of economic relations between Japan and Russia, cooperation in the Arctic is important in several ways.

First of all, Japan is the world's largest importer of liquefied natural gas, so it is important for our country's energy strategy that LNG produced in the Arctic is supplied to Japan via the Northern Sea Route," the ambassador said, adding that the use of the Northern Sea Route decreases the distance necessary for goods' deliveries from Europe by about 40% in comparison with the Suez Canal route.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Russia Europe Suez Tokyo Japan Gas All From

Recent Stories

First Greater Bay Area shopping festival opens in ..

First Greater Bay Area shopping festival opens in Beijing

26 seconds ago
 Int'l Day of Charity on September 5

Int'l Day of Charity on September 5

27 seconds ago
 MoHR develops project to create human rights awar ..

MoHR develops project to create human rights awareness in target districts

29 seconds ago
 Putin to Touch Upon Afghanistan in Friday's Addres ..

Putin to Touch Upon Afghanistan in Friday's Address at Eastern Economic Forum - ..

33 seconds ago
 SSGC, PAF won matches in 13th Pakistan Premier Foo ..

SSGC, PAF won matches in 13th Pakistan Premier Football League

3 minutes ago
 Russia records 18,985 daily COVID-19 infections

Russia records 18,985 daily COVID-19 infections

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.