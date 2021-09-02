LNG Deliveries From Arctic Via Northern Sea Route Important for Tokyo - Diplomat

Deliveries of Arctic-produced liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Japan via the Northern Sea Route is important for Tokyo's energy security, Japanese ambassador to Russia Toyohisa Kozuki told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) Deliveries of Arctic-produced liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Japan via the Northern Sea Route is important for Tokyo's energy security, Japanese ambassador to Russia Toyohisa Kozuki told Sputnik.

"In the context of economic relations between Japan and Russia, cooperation in the Arctic is important in several ways.

First of all, Japan is the world's largest importer of liquefied natural gas, so it is important for our country's energy strategy that LNG produced in the Arctic is supplied to Japan via the Northern Sea Route," the ambassador said, adding that the use of the Northern Sea Route decreases the distance necessary for goods' deliveries from Europe by about 40% in comparison with the Suez Canal route.