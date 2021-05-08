Local production of petroleum products increases 12.71% in July-March 2020-21

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :Over all production of petroleum products in Pakistan has increased 12.71 percent during first three quarters of fiscal year 2020-21 while around 77% surge was recorded in month of March.

According to Quantum Index Numbers of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries issued by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, total local production of petroleum products during July 2020 to March 2021 reached at 10,608.419 million litres that was 12.71 % higher than the production in corresponding period of the previous fiscal year 2019-20 that was 9,412.064 million litres.

In July-March 2020-21, production of motor spirits (petrol), High Speed Diesel, LPG and Furnace oil increased by 26.10, 20.70, 11.55 and 9 percent respectively while production of Jet Fuel oil, Light Diesel and Solvant Naptha decreased by 28.61, 47.95 and 18.31 percent respectively, the LSMI Quantum Index reported while quoting figures of Oil Companies Advisory Committee (OCAC).

Production of Motor Spirits at the end of Q3 FY20-21 has increased to 2,512.881 million litres from 1,992.814 million litres in corresponding period of previous fiscal year while production of HS Diesel reached at 4,135.65 million litres from 3,426.266 million litres.

The LPG production jumped from 589.031 million liters to 657.051 million litres while Furnace Oil production remained 2,049.869 million litres that was recorded 1,879.125 million litres in the first nine months of FY 2019-20.

Production of Kerosene oil stood at 86.013 million litres, Lubricating Oil 128.963, Jute batching oil 1.727 and of other Petroleum products n.o.s. 178.507 million litres representing a growth of 0.44, 2.93, 4.53 and 4.59 percent respectively.

Meanwhile, production of Jet Fuel oil decreased to 465.58 million litres from 652.132 million litres, light diesel declined to 13.309 from 25.572 million litres and production of Solvent Naptha came down to 378.96 from 463.875 million litres.

In March 2021, as many as 1,215.266 million litres of petroleum products were produced showing 76.85% increase compared to March 2020 when 687.189 million litres of petroleum products were produced.

Monthly production of Motor Spirits (Petrol) in March 2021 has increased to reach at 289.243 million litres, High Speed Diesel 484.099, Furnace oil 211.228, Jet fuel 63.768, Lubricating oil 17.119, Jute batching oil 0.366, Solvent Naptha 33.603, LPG 76.231, and other Petroleum Products n.o.s. 28.676 million litres that indicated increase of 85.15, 118.93, 55.41, 33.02, 36.39, 98.79, 11.89, 40.30 and 89.52 percent respectively over March 2020.

On the other hand production of Kerosene oil decreased 4.5 percent and reached at 10.255 from 10.738 million litres while light Diesel oil production was recorded 0.678 million litres showing 77.55 percent decline compared to 3.02 million litres production of March 2020.