London, Paris Stocks Rally Amid Frankfurt Holiday

London (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :The London and Paris stock markets jumped Monday at the open, tracking Asian gains, but Frankfurt remained shut for a public holiday.

In initial deals, the British capital's benchmark FTSE 100 index rose 1.4 percent to 6,159.72 points compared with Friday's closing level.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 index won 1.5 percent to 4,766.95 points.

Elsewhere, Hong Kong led an Asia-wide market rally as investors breathed a sigh of relief after US President Donald Trump fell short of imposing strict measures against China, while a further easing of virus lockdowns continued to provide support.

