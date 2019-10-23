UrduPoint.com
London Stocks, Pound Steady On New Brexit Delay

Muhammad Irfan 55 seconds ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 01:25 PM

London stocks, pound steady on new Brexit delay

London's stock market steadied at the open Wednesday and the pound was stable against the dollar and euro with the European Union expected to grant a further delay to Brexit

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :London's stock market steadied at the open Wednesday and the pound was stable against the Dollar and euro with the European Union expected to grant a further delay to Brexit.

The capital's benchmark FTSE 100 index opened flat at 7,210.

84 points, mirroring sterling's steadiness.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 stocks index dropped 0.4 percent to 12,703.06 points and the Paris CAC 40 shed 0.7 percent to 5,617.95.

The EU is set to grant another Brexit extension after British MPs on Tuesday rejected Prime Minister Boris Johnson's bid to force his divorce deal through parliament this week.

