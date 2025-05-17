Open Menu

PDWP Approves 4 Development Schemes Worth Rs 32b

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 17, 2025 | 08:30 PM

PDWP approves 4 development schemes worth Rs 32b

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) in its 82nd meeting of current fiscal year here Saturday approved four development schemes Health and P&D sector worth Rs. 32.002 billion.

The approved schemes are as follows: Programme for revamping of 581 BHUs (Basic Health Units) in South Punjab (Phase-I) at an estimated cost of Rs. 9,932.946 million.

Programme for Revamping of 220 RHCs (Rural Health Centers) (Phase-I) (Revised) at an estimated cost of Rs. 9,990.223 million.

Programme for Revamping of 552 BHUs in North and Central Punjab (Phase-I) (Revised) at an estimated cost of Rs. 9,986.627 million.

Transformation of Punjab Resource Management & Policy Unit (PRMPU) at an estimated cost of Rs. 2,092.456 million.

The meeting was attended by P&D Board Secretary Dr. Asif Tufail, Chief Economist Masood Anwar, the board members and other senior officers.

