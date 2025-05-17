Commissioner for expediting anti-encroachment drive

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) Commissioner Madam Maryam Khan directed deputy commissioners of four districts

of the division to take appropriate steps for expediting anti-encroachment drive.

Chairing a meeting here on Saturday, she reviewed performance of anti-encroachment teams

and directed for adopting zero-tolerance policy.

She said that encroachments must be eliminated promptly and rehabilitation work at cleared

sites should begin without any delay to restore urban order and enhance city landscape.

She reviewed several complementary initiatives during the meeting, including beautification of

main roads and intersections, tree plantation campaigns and improvements

in municipal services.

She highlighted the importance of completing beautification projects within set timelines

and warned that no complaints regarding open manholes should be surfaced.

She said that upkeep of greenery especially during hot summer months must remain a

top priority alongside the execution of beautification plan in the cities.

She highlighted the commitment of divisional administration for public health and safety

and directed the officers of various departments to concentrate for improving performance

regarding public service delivery and improvement in civic amenities.

Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad Nadeem Nasir, Additional Commissioner Coordination Amir

Raza and Additional Commissioner Consolidation Asif Chauhan were also present

while Deputy Commissioners from Jhang, Chiniot and Toba Tek Singh joined

it through video link.