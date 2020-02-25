MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) The Yamburg-Yelets-2 main gas pipeline has caught fire in the Gornozavodsky District of Russia's Perm Region, and the emergency section was shut down, a spokesperson for the local emergency service told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Twelve kilometers north of the settlement of Srednyaya Usva, the Yamburg-Yelets-2 gas pipeline has been broken through, followed by blazing," the spokesperson said.

According to the spokesperson, there are no victims or threats to the surrounding settlements. The emergency section of the gas pipeline is still closed as gas is burning out.

The gas pipeline reportedly belongs to Gazprom Transgaz Tchaikovsky.