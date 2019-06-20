UrduPoint.com
Malawian Police Fire Tear Gas To Disperse Anti-President Protesters - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) Malawian police used tear gas to disperse protesters who blocked the road where recently re-elected President Arthur Peter Mutharika was supposed to have passed on his way to the country's capital Lilongwe, local media reported.

In order to block the driveway, the protesters were burning tree branches, the Maravi Post newspaper reported.

  The police began to line up along the driveway to ensure the president's safety and tried to disperse the protesters.

As a result, the president canceled his welcoming rally in Lilongwe and changed his itinerary, the newspaper added.

Protests started in Malawi after Mutharika was re-elected as the head of state in May and the opposition contested the results, claiming that there had been irregularities during the vote.

