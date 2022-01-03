The headline IHS Markit Malaysia Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), a composite single-figure indicator of manufacturing performance, rose from 52.3 in November to 52.8 in December 2021, indicating a stronger improvement in the health of the sector, said IHS Markit on Monday

The average performance over the final quarter was the strongest quarterly performance since the survey began in 2012, said the London-based global information provider.

Looking at the historical relationship between the PMI and official statistics, it said the latest reading was representative of a solid expansion in manufacturing production and gross domestic product (GDP) as the survey pointed to a broad recovery from the impact of COVID-19.

"December data suggested that output rose for the third month running. The pace of expansion was moderate and was the quickest since April. Firms commonly attributed the rise to stronger demand as pandemic restrictions were eased," it said.